What does Marcus Rashford’s goal celebration for Man Utd mean? Rio Ferdinand reveals origins of routine being copied around the world

Marcus Rashford has been in stunning form for Manchester United, with his new goal celebration now being mimicked around the world.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been almost unstoppable since the World Cup break, with 16 goals in his last 17 appearances taking him to a personal-best return of 24 for the season. Rashford has responded in style to what was an alarming dip for him in 2021-22, with many considering him to be back among the global elite. The 25-year-old is now fully focused on his football, with his routine when hitting the back of the net offering a nod towards that fact.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Ferdinand recently took in a trip to the Red Devils’ Carrington training base and has told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel of the meaning behind Rashford’s iconic celebration: “Rashford, I found out today by the way, I went to Carrington today to interview Bruno [Fernandes], it was good. I saw [long-serving receptionist] Kath [Phipps], been there 56 years the lady! Ridiculous! But the celebration, it’s mentality. Nice, innit. Simple. But it’s just travelled massively. Everyone round the world is doing it now. All the young kids scoring goals, that’s the impact Rashford has had. Seeing Marcus just smiling – I’ve said this so many times – just seeing him smile, there’s a different vibe about him. He’s enjoying himself, there’s a spring in his step. I had a nice chat, it was nice. Nice vibes in the place.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford has previously admitted to struggling with mental health issues when scratching around for form, with the United frontman saying of a dip that saw him register just five goals last term while slipping out of the England squad: “I struggled at times last season — more mental things, not my own performance. It was other things off the pitch. Too often last season I wasn’t in the right head space.”

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford has scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions in 2022-23 - the most by a player in a single season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19).

WHAT NEXT? Rashford is certainly fully switched on at present, with his exploits helping United to third spot in the Premier League table – just five points behind leaders Arsenal – while they are also still in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League honours and have a Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle to take in on Sunday.