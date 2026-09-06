What is the situation with Rodri and Yamal? Flick announces Barcelona's line-up against Valencia

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has named his side to face Valencia in Sunday's fourth round of La Liga.

Up top, Flick has gone with an attacking trident of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon.

Yamal starts despite skipping the final group session before the match, working in the gym instead.



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Making his first start since his sensational summer switch from Manchester City to Barcelona is Rodri, with Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim among the substitutes.

Here is how Barcelona line up in full:

Joan Garcia - Espart - Cubarsi - Gerard Martin - Eric Garcia - Pedri - Rodri - Fermin Lopez Lamine Yamal - Raphinha - Gordon.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 9 points, level with Real Madrid and Real Betis.



