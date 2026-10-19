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Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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What is Ronaldo waiting for? A decisive statement from the president of the Portuguese Football Federation

Portugal vs Denmark
Portugal
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
Portugal
Denmark

A message from the birthplace of "the Don"

Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, still believes Cristiano Ronaldo can settle his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus and return to the national team.

Ronaldo, 41, walked out of the Portugal camp during the latest international break after falling out with Jesus.

The federation handed him a temporary suspension, though they have yet to announce his final punishment.

Speaking at a federation event in Funchal town hall, in the city where Ronaldo was born, Proença said: "We are in the home of the greatest asset Portuguese football has ever produced: Cristiano Ronaldo, our captain."

According to ESPN, he added: "Our captain Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fundamental elements of our team."

Proença sounded optimistic that the row can be patched up between Ronaldo and Jesus, who coached the Portuguese star last season at Al-Nassr and lifted the Saudi Roshn League title alongside him.

Ronaldo had released a statement soon after leaving the camp, accusing Jesus of having "broken his promise" to him. He confirmed he would accept any punishment from the federation while insisting he still wants to play for his country.

Portugal have two Nations League matches left, against Denmark and Wales this November.

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