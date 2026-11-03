What is Olise's situation? Neuer returns to lead Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returns to lead Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid this Tuesday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Neuer had sat out the Bavarians' last three matches. His most recent outing came in the third round against Arsenal, a game that finished 2-2.

France's Michael Olise also starts, having shaken off the doubts over his fitness following an injury in the recent clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Vincent Kompany named his Bayern Munich side as follows:

Goalkeeper: Neuer.

Defence: Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic.

Midfield: Kimmich, Bischof, Olise, Karl, Davies.

Attack: Harry Kane.

At the other end, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone leans on Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth to lead the line against Bayern.

His full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Oblak.

Defence: Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo.

Midfield: Simeone, Llorente, Barrios, Baena.

Attack: Sorloth, Alvarez.

Bayern sit fifteenth in the Champions League table with 5 points after three rounds, a single point clear of Atletico in eighteenth.