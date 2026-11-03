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FC Bayern München v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
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What is Olise's situation? Neuer returns to lead Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
M. Neuer
M. Olise
Spain
Germany
France

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returns to lead Bayern Munich against Atletico Madrid this Tuesday evening at the Metropolitano Stadium, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Neuer had sat out the Bavarians' last three matches. His most recent outing came in the third round against Arsenal, a game that finished 2-2.

France's Michael Olise also starts, having shaken off the doubts over his fitness following an injury in the recent clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Vincent Kompany named his Bayern Munich side as follows:

Next matches
M05

M05

Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

ATM

ATM

LaLiga

08 Nov 2026

BAR

BAR

Goalkeeper: Neuer.

Defence: Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanisic.

Midfield: Kimmich, Bischof, Olise, Karl, Davies.

Attack: Harry Kane.

At the other end, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone leans on Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth to lead the line against Bayern.

His full line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Oblak.

Defence: Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko, Grimaldo.

Midfield: Simeone, Llorente, Barrios, Baena.

Attack: Sorloth, Alvarez.

Bayern sit fifteenth in the Champions League table with 5 points after three rounds, a single point clear of Atletico in eighteenth.

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