Gabriel Jesus, the Barcelona star, is close to starting against Real Betis tomorrow, Saturday, in La Liga after remaining on the substitutes' bench against Galatasaray.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Hansi Flick faces fresh uncertainty over his choice of out-and-out striker ahead of Saturday's meeting with Real Betis, with Raphinha still awaiting full physical fitness.

Good planning and the versatility of his front line hand the Barcelona coach several options to fill the centre-forward role.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus still leads the list of candidates for the out-and-out striker role, despite that wealth of alternatives.

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He did not start the Galatasaray match in the Champions League, which makes him the most likely option to reclaim his place for a fixture expected to pose major challenges for the Catalan side.

Managing playing minutes and keeping the team fresh shape Flick's decisions.

Before the Galatasaray game, the coach confirmed Gabriel Jesus had the physical readiness required to return to the starting line-up. He preferred not to take a risk with a player who has suffered serious injuries in recent years.

The Brazilian forward's credentials are strong. He came on as a substitute for Raphinha against Getafe for the first time and scored.

Technically, Gabriel Jesus has blended in perfectly at Barcelona. His movement, his ability to combine with team-mates and his knack for creating space make him a useful option for the meeting with Sevilla.

Flick's alternatives include Dani Olmo as a false nine, the solution he turned to in Istanbul in the Champions League.

That approach adds an extra midfielder in the inside areas, giving the team greater control of the ball and making life harder for defenders with no out-and-out striker to mark.

Reapplying it from the start against Betis looks unlikely, though. The method suits particular circumstances and is not appropriate for every match.

It also deprives Barcelona of an out-and-out striker and reduces Olmo's impact when he plays behind the centre-forward.

Then there is a third route: England's Anthony Gordon in the out-and-out striker role, with the left flank handed to Germany's Karim Adeyemi.

Gordon has scored in two consecutive matches. Adeyemi is enjoying a fine spell too, netting his second Champions League goal of the season at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul.

Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, by contrast, has an extremely slim chance of featuring against Real Betis.







