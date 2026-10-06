Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham spearhead the England line-up for tonight's clash with the Czech Republic at Wembley, a fourth-round fixture in the UEFA Nations League.

German boss Thomas Tuchel has also handed Trent Alexander-Arnold a start, having rested him for the previous outing. That game ended in a 7-0 demolition of Croatia.

The first leg, played on Czech soil back in round two, finished 2-0 to England.

England line up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Pickford.

Defence: Arnold, Quansah, Guéhi, Hall.

Midfield: Anderson, Lewis-Skelly, Bellingham.

Attack: Eze, Rogers, Harry Kane.

England sit second with 6 points, trailing a Spain side that top the table with a perfect record of 9. The Czech Republic prop up the group without a single point.



