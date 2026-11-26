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Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique admitted his side endured one of their toughest nights of the season after their 2-2 draw with Roma on Wednesday evening, on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

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Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their first points of the competition. Roma took the lead and PSG fought back, but substitute Donyell Malen equalised for the visitors in the final quarter of the match, ending PSG's run of 12 consecutive wins in all competitions.

That leaves the French side second after matchday five. Real Madrid took top spot and are the only team with a perfect record from the first five rounds.

"It was the toughest match this season"

In post-match comments carried by French outlet "Foot Mercato", Luis Enrique said: "This match was just as we expected before kick-off. We know Roma, and it was a very difficult and complicated game. They press all the time, and this was our toughest match of the season, without the slightest doubt."

The Spanish coach added: "There won't be another match like what happened tonight. Things were very complicated, and the players put in a huge effort. We could have lost this match, but we drew, and we're happy to get a point."

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Those words show just how hard Roma made life for his side, even though the Italians arrived 25th in the league phase table.

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Caution with players returning from injury

Luis Enrique also explained why he's handling some of his players with care, particularly those just back from injury.

Ousmane Dembele began on the bench, came on in the 59th minute and scored Paris' second goal from the penalty spot. Nuno Mendes, meanwhile, had to leave the pitch before the hour mark because he was feeling fatigued.

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The Spanish coach said: "As for Nuno Mendes, especially in a match of this kind, if you're not at 100%, you take a big risk. That's why he came off at the first signs of tiredness."

He continued: "As for Ousmane Dembele, if we're going to play every three days, he has to get enough time to recover so he can play without the risk of injury. We're being careful, especially with players coming back from injuries."

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Several key players are gradually returning after long spells out, and Luis Enrique would rather not risk them amid a relentless fixture schedule.

Special praise for Zabarnyi

Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi earned particular praise from his coach. Starting alongside Willian Pacho in the absence of Marquinhos, he scored Paris' first goal in the 31st minute.

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The result may have been a draw, but the Paris coach seemed delighted with the 24-year-old's progress, saying: "Is that just your impression? For me, he was almost perfect. He was extremely intelligent and physically strong, and I'm very happy to see the level he has reached at this age."

It's a sign of Luis Enrique's growing trust in Zabarnyi, who has steadily established himself in the Paris Saint-Germain set-up since joining the club.