Riyad Mahrez is preparing to face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia once again, but this time in the shirt of Qatar's Al-Shamal. The two sides meet in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite, a test that stirs memories of the previous battles between the former Al-Ahli star and the Capital Club.

The Algerian knows Al-Hilal well from his time with Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia. He left his mark across several encounters, chiefly through creating goals and chances, though he failed to score a single goal in the six matches listed in the statistics provided.

Mahrez: more creation than scoring against Al-Hilal

The figures tell the story. Mahrez played six matches against Al-Hilal in the Al-Ahli shirt and scored none, but he created four goals and won one penalty, taking his total direct goal contributions to five.

Those numbers prove the Algerian star's threat against Al-Hilal has never rested on scoring alone. His ability to create chances and provide attacking solutions for his teammates makes him a man the Capital Club's defence must watch closely in the upcoming encounter.

Next matches ALS AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 HIL

Al-Ahli's comeback: Mahrez's most prominent mark

One encounter stands out above the rest. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal drew 3-3 in September 2025, the Jeddah side hauling themselves back from a three-goal deficit in a thrilling contest. Mahrez had a hand in two goals during the closing minutes, according to the details in the report.

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Another striking display came in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup in 2024, when he created Al-Ahli's only goal of the match. The figures reported on him showed a passing accuracy of 86%, alongside his activity in crosses and long balls.

April 2025 brought more of the same. Mahrez earned a rating of 8.9 out of 10 after playing the full 90 minutes, creating six scoring chances and winning a penalty for his team.

Will Mahrez repeat his troubling of Al-Hilal in the Al-Shamal shirt?

His story with Al-Hilal is not all glowing numbers, though. He also ran into difficulties against tight defensive marking, including an encounter in October 2024 when his attacking influence faded under the attention of Joao Cancelo, according to the report.

Now the Algerian steps into this clash wearing Qatar's Al-Shamal shirt, with everyone waiting to see what he can produce against an opponent he knows inside out. His knack for exploiting space and creating chances for teammates ranks among the sharpest weapons his side may lean on to catch Al-Hilal off guard. And the Capital Club know only too well that Mahrez does not need a goal of his own to decide a game.