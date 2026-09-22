Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida admitted on Tuesday that he is not optimistic about the 2030 World Cup final coming to the Spanish capital. Should it slip away, he warned, "there must be consequences".

The debate over where the 2030 final will be staged rumbles on, with the matter still unresolved between Spain and Morocco. Many had initially assumed the showpiece would land at the Santiago Bernabeu, before the Spotify Camp Nou emerged as another contender.

The latest signs, though, point elsewhere. Chances are growing that the final heads to the Grand Stade Hassan II, currently under construction in the Moroccan city of Benslimane, not least because of the vast capacity it will boast once complete.

Almeida told the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I am not optimistic. I believe that Morocco, which wants to host the final and this is a legitimate right, is moving on both the political and institutional levels to achieve this, but I have no evidence that the Spanish government is acting in this way".

"I have no reason to believe that the Spanish government will make every effort to have Madrid host the World Cup," he added.

He stressed that Spain are organising the 2030 tournament jointly with Portugal, later joined by Morocco, alongside three matches spread across Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. On that basis, he argued, it hardly seems natural for the final to be played anywhere but Madrid.

Whether Spain should rethink its involvement is not his call, he conceded. Even so, in his view, "there must be consequences, without a doubt".

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