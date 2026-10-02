Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar
Translated by

"What an arrogant arsehole": star presenter rages after uproar involving Cristiano Ronaldo against Portugal coach Jorge Jesus

UEFA Nations League A
Portugal
C. Ronaldo

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure row from the Portugal national team camp ahead of the international match in Denmark, his close confidant Piers Morgan launched a sharp attack on national coach Jorge Jesus.

The British presenter, who has been close friends with the Al-Nassr superstar since the headline-grabbing interview in 2022, launched a direct attack on the Selecao coach on X. "What an arrogant arsehole. Jesus was never good enough to play for Portugal, and now he enjoys belittling the country's greatest players," wrote the 61-year-old.

The row erupted after the 41-year-old forward left the team camp on Tuesday evening following a conversation with federation president Pedro Proenca. Before that, Jesus had chosen to start Goncalo Ramos in the Nations League away game in Denmark (which Portugal won 4-2) and left Ronaldo on the bench again. In the previous international against Norway, the veteran had also remained an unused substitute throughout.

Rafael Leao then received Ronaldo's customary No 7 shirt for the Denmark game. Morgan slammed that decision too.

Ronaldo - Piers MorganIG:@piersmorgan

What did Piers Morgan say about the row surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo?

"After everything Cristiano has done for Portugal - why the hell are they treating him like this? Yesterday was his father's birthday and he played for his country the day after his death. It is shameful to watch this shocking disrespect towards their greatest player," wrote Morgan.

That quickly became a major talking point. The captain's sister and the Portuguese prime minister both weighed in on the treatment of the record international.

Whether Ronaldo's international career is definitively over remains unclear after his departure, which he addressed in a statement. A return under coach Jesus, who also coached him at Al-Nassr last season, currently appears highly unlikely, however.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google