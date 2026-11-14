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Hassan Shehata, the former manager of the Egypt national team, has reignited the controversy over the relationship between Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs' previous coaching staff, after linking what happened in the last camp to the departure of Hossam Hassan, in comments that opened debate about the influence of the Pharaohs' captain and the role of the Football Association in managing the crisis.

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Shehata said, during his appearance on the "Al-Laeeb" programme on the "MBC Masr" channel, that Salah was the cause of Hossam Hassan's departure, adding that the matter is "known to everyone". El-Maaleem framed the accusation as his explanation for what happened.

The former Egypt coach recalled the moment Ahmed Hossam Mido was substituted at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations, drawing a comparison with Hossam Hassan's decision to take Salah off against Angola. Different circumstances, he explained, but the same pattern: a player reacting to the coaching staff's call.

Dressing room tensions came next. A coach's anger, he said, can sometimes tip into severe reprimand, and he pointed to the Egypt and Brazil match at the 2009 Confederations Cup, where he berated his players between the halves. His point was simple. Sharp confrontations happen within the technical work and do not necessarily signal a personal dispute.

On Salah specifically, Shehata insisted the player's status earns him no exception from the coach's decisions. He described him as one player among 11 on the pitch.

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He added that the coach manages the match and its changes, while holding him accountable remains the responsibility of the body overseeing the national team, in line with the applicable regulations and competencies. Hossam Hassan, he stressed, did nothing that would warrant his departure, though he confirmed at the same time that the coach's personal problems played a large role in the decision.

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Shehata also took aim at Hani Abu Rida, president of the Egyptian Football Association, for travelling to Turkey to meet Salah. The trip, he argued, was not appropriate, and it is not right for the association president to travel to a player to appease or reconcile with him.

Asked to carry out the same task, he confirmed he would have refused, whatever the player's name or fame. A senior official should not be containing a player in a way that suggests the association is seeking to appease him, he said, instead of handling the matter through the proper administrative and technical channels.

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His comments came after the Football Association announced the end of Hossam Hassan's mission on the seventh of November and appointed Ali Maher as his successor. The controversy had escalated following Salah's substitution against Angola and then his absence from the clash with South Sudan. The association, however, denied that Salah had any role in the dismissal.

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