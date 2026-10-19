The Portuguese Football Federation's punishment of national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, announced today, Monday, has dominated the attention of the world's media.

The federation hit Ronaldo with a 30-day ban and a 255-euro fine for leaving the national team's camp in Denmark during the last international break. Crucially, the punishment is backdated to 30 September.

That means Don's suspension will have run its course by the time Portugal face Denmark on 14 November, leaving coach Jorge Jesus free to field him.

According to British newspaper "Daily Mail", Ronaldo will need just 38 seconds to recoup his "trivial" 215-pound fine from the 488,000 pounds he earns daily at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 NEO

Fury had set in after he was left out of the line-up having warmed up before Portugal's win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League on 27 September, the first time in his 18-year international career that he had sat as an unused substitute.

He then missed three training sessions and walked out on the camp for Portugal's final two matches of the break. He flew back to Spain on a private plane before joining up with Al-Nassr's training in Saudi Arabia.



