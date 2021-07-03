'What a man, what a coach!' - Yaya Toure reacts after Roberto Mancini takes Italy to Euro 2020 semis

The former Elephants midfielder impressed with the Azzurri who have not tasted defeat in the competition

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure has lauded his former coach Roberto Mancini for guiding Italy to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

On Friday night, the Azzurri advanced to the last four with an excellent 2-1 victory over Belgium, in a game full of opportunities.

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got on the scoresheet for Italy, both producing superb finishes to fire their team into a 2-0 ahead, but Romelu Lukaku pulled one back just before the break from the penalty spot.

The Red Devils then pushed forward in search of an equaliser in the second period, with Lukaku going the closest, but his effort was brilliantly blocked on the line by Leonardo Spinazzola. The Italian defence then used all of their experience to stand firm and hold on for the win.

"Have you all enjoyed the game? Well, I have very much!" Toure, who played for the tactician at Manchester City, posted on social media.

"Congrats Roberto Mancini on reaching the semi-finals with five straight wins! What an incredible manager, leading Italy to one of the winning contenders of Euro 2020! Mancini, what a man, what a coach!

"Italy progress to the semi-finals of Euro 2020."

The Mancini-led charges will now play Spain in the semis. The latter advanced after eliminating Switzerland 3-1 on penalties. The two teams had played to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.