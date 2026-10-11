Vinicius Junior is at the centre of a storm again after posting an indirect message on Instagram following his sending-off against Villarreal. His night ended early despite his decisive role in Real Madrid's win.

The Brazilian came off the bench and found the net, only for the referee to rule it out after he pulled the hair of a Villarreal player. Out came the straight red. He'll miss the Clasico.

Vinicius apologised to his team-mates and to Real Madrid's fans on Instagram after the game, then promptly stirred things up again by sharing a supporter's post through the stories feature, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

That post stitched together clips of the player across various matches, with a comment taking aim at the refereeing calls against him: "It's always Vinicius who gets the yellow and red cards, what a disgrace, what a gang!".

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Reposting the message, the Real Madrid star added three smiling emojis. It looked like an indirect reply to the row over his dismissal, and the fallout rumbles on with the Clasico fast approaching.