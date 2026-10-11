Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

"What a gang" .. Vinicius sparks controversy after his sending-off against Villarreal Correction: "What a gang": Vinicius sparks controversy after his sending-off against Villarreal

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Champions League
Brazil
Spain
Italy

Three smiles and a sensational accusation!

Vinicius Junior is at the centre of a storm again after posting an indirect message on Instagram following his sending-off against Villarreal. His night ended early despite his decisive role in Real Madrid's win.

The Brazilian came off the bench and found the net, only for the referee to rule it out after he pulled the hair of a Villarreal player. Out came the straight red. He'll miss the Clasico.

Vinicius apologised to his team-mates and to Real Madrid's fans on Instagram after the game, then promptly stirred things up again by sharing a supporter's post through the stories feature, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

That post stitched together clips of the player across various matches, with a comment taking aim at the refereeing calls against him: "It's always Vinicius who gets the yellow and red cards, what a disgrace, what a gang!".

Reposting the message, the Real Madrid star added three smiling emojis. It looked like an indirect reply to the row over his dismissal, and the fallout rumbles on with the Clasico fast approaching.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google