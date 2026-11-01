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imago-sport-1085378010.jpgZUMA Press Wire
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What a cannon: Diomande takes advantage of Vinicius's absence and outshines Real Madrid's stars

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Y. Diomande
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire
Brazil

Striking brilliance from the Ivorian star

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Ivorian Yan Diomande has kept up his remarkable run of form for Real Madrid this season, outstripping every one of the club's stars with a distinctive feat for goals and assists.

Diomande thumped a rocket from outside the box to help Real Madrid beat Racing Santander 3-0 on Sunday in week 11 of La Liga.

That strike made him the only Los Blancos player to reach four or more goals and four or more assists across all competitions this season, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

His brilliance didn't stop there. He also became the first Real Madrid player to score two goals from outside the area this season, underlining the variety in his attacking game and his knack for making the difference from all sorts of situations.

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Clinical doesn't quite cover it. The Ivorian has netted his four goals in a Real Madrid shirt from just six shots on target, a return that speaks to his accuracy in front of goal and his ability to punish every half-chance that comes his way.

AS summed up his display and his goals in two words: "What a defender".

Diomande has been turning in standout performances for Real Madrid since the opening weeks, scoring and creating in equal measure. His pace, movement and willingness to run at defences have made him one of the most dangerous attackers in the squad.

The suspension of Brazilian Vinicius Junior handed him his opening, and he grabbed it. Filling the space left by the absent Brazilian star, Diomande has delivered eye-catching displays that prove he deserves a bigger role at the Bernabeu.

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