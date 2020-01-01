West Brom’s Semi Ajayi turns from hero to villain in Eddie Nketiah’s final game for Leeds United

The Nigerian defender found the back of the net on both sides of the pitch, while the Anglo-Ghanaian forward played one last time for the Whites

Semi Ajayi had his name for the right and wrong reasons in the highly-anticipated New Year’s Day Championship clash between West Bromwich Albion and Eddie Nketiah’s , scoring for his team before netting an own goal.

Both sides headed into this match tied on the same points on the log, the Whites, however, had a better goal difference after seeing off in a thrilling 5-4 win last time out, while the Baggies lost 2-0 at to .

Nketiah was making his second consecutive Championship start and final game for Marcelo Bielsa's team, having played 81 minutes against the Blues.

📋 Marcelo names the same Starting XI that featured in the 5-4 win over Birmingham. Patrick is named on the bench after recovering from a dead leg — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2020

Ajayi got things off after he tapped the ball in from a scramble in the box in just the second minute of play.

Slaven Bilic’s men held that lead until the 52nd minute when Ajayi popped up again, but this time aided Patrick Bamford’s header from going in.

Despite the 26-year old Nigerian’s divided display, he still featured for the entire 90 minutes, making three clearances, two tackles, won five of five ground duels, one successful aerial duel, as well as 37 touches on the ball and 17 accurate passes (68%).

2’ | Albion 1-0 Leeds.



A huge scramble inside the box comes following Pereira's corner, and Ajayi's looping poke just about goes over the line!



Updates ➡️ https://t.co/CZ5IBrM5e0 #WBALEE — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 1, 2020

Nketiah played only in the first half and was replaced by the returning regular starting striker Patrick Bamford.

In the 45 minutes he featured, the 20-year old Anglo-Ghanaian missed one big chance to score and also had 14 touches and six accurate passes (75%).

His time at Elland Road has come to an end after Arsenal exercised the option to recall him from his loan deal. He made a total of 19 competitive appearances, scoring five goals and provided one assist.

The result of the draw means Leeds United still remain top of the log via goal difference.