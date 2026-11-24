Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

A report by stern reveals significant details of Jamal Musiala's Bayern Munich contract and offers possible explanations for the club bosses' questionable public treatment of their midfield star.

Amid tensions with Musiala and his advisers, supervisory board members including Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß are reportedly troubled that they were not told about the midfielder's illness, or only learned of it very late. That has deepened their concerns that Musiala's camp may be withholding something from them.

The supervisory board initially heard nothing about the No.10's latest absence seizure last Monday , according to stern. For the first few days afterwards, only Bayern's sporting management, including sporting director Max Eberl, knew about the incident. Rummenigge and his fellow board members apparently only learned of it later last week, leaving them furious.

According to stern, Musiala also suffered an absence seizure on the morning of 7 April, when Bayern visited Real Madrid for the first leg of last season's Champions League quarter-finals. That incident had not previously been made public. Musiala nevertheless came on with 20 minutes remaining in Munich's 2-1 win that evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tensions between Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala spill into public view

Over the past two weeks, Bayern's handling of Musiala's illness, which has been public knowledge since the summer , has sparked heated debate. He has a neurological dysfunction that can cause brief absence seizures. The 23-year-old suffered two such episodes in August, collapsing on the pitch during pre-season matches against RB Leipzig and 1. FC Heidenheim.

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

Comments by honorary president Uli Hoeneß , chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and, above all, supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have fuelled discussion of Musiala's serious situation and prompted fierce criticism of Bayern's approach . Rummenigge made the starkest remarks after last Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw against 1. FC Köln, telling Sky of Musiala: "What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has often shown here in this stadium."

Getty Images

Rummenigge added that the sums Musiala receives under the Bayern contract he signed in February 2025, which runs until 2030, were "with all due respect, no longer sustainable". Asked whether selling Musiala might even be a realistic option for the record champions, he gave a striking answer: "I can't imagine Jamal wanting to leave the club or any other club buying him under these circumstances. We have handled this very sensitively with the player and we all want him to return to his best form. But what if that doesn't happen? Then we still have to think about the finances," said Bayern's former chief executive.

Advertisement

One contract term in particular, reported by both stern and, last week, Sport Bild in matching accounts , matters in the current situation: Musiala is said to have been guaranteed continued pay for up to six months in the event of illness. According to players' union VDV, a standard DFL employment contract provides for just six weeks. After that, an unavailable player is generally entitled to injury benefits paid by the VBG in professional sport, usually at a significantly lower rate than their normal salary.

How much does Jamal Musiala earn at Bayern Munich?

According to stern, much of Musiala's reported gross salary of up to €25 million a year consists of fixed payments. The Germany international's basic salary is said to be very high, with substantial additional payments that reportedly do not depend on how many games he plays for Bayern. Only his annual performance bonus is tied to his playing time. Separately from stern, SZ reports that Musiala could earn as much as €30 million a year. It attributes that figure to "various complex clauses and side agreements".

Advertisement

According to stern, Bayern's supervisory board members have had reservations about Eberl over Musiala's contract since it was finalised. Hoeneß and his fellow board members reportedly did not understand why the sporting director agreed to the exorbitant terms demanded by the player's camp. Some at Bayern believe the club made such a large financial commitment without needing to. Although several top European clubs had reportedly shown interest in Musiala, no concrete offer ever arrived at Säbener Straße.

The club's senior figures reportedly accuse Eberl of letting Musiala's advisers and the hype around the technically gifted player sway him. The 23-year-old is also said to have received a one-off signing bonus of at least €22 million.

Advertisement

Rummenigge and Hoeneß are now the strongest advocates of a tougher approach towards Musiala's agency, according to stern. The player's adviser Christian Schmidt is described as "cold and ruthless". Eberl reportedly felt that pressure at a supervisory board meeting last week, where Hoeneß accused the sporting director of six months of sustained "inactivity" in the Musiala case.

Getty Images

Musiala made comeback against Köln after almost two months out

Amid the countless reports and statements about his current situation, the 46-cap Germany international's comeback last Friday almost went unnoticed. After tearing a muscle fibre while warming up for Germany's Nations League match in the Netherlands in late September , Musiala had been out for almost two months.

Advertisement

He came on with 20 minutes remaining in the disappointing draw against Köln and had a major chance to score the winner. Musiala, who has consistently had the backing of coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Eberl , could make his next appearance on Wednesday evening when Bayern visit OSC Lille in the Champions League. He has played five matches this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.