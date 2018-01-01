Wenger salutes Emery's signings as Arsenal re-establish the stability he lost

The former Gunners boss is pleased to see his successor doing a fine job at Emirates Stadium, but claims he never expected anything else

Arsene Wenger has praised the job overseen by Unai Emery, with clever recruitment considered to have returned “defensive stability” to the Gunners.

A humbling slide down the table had been endured prior to a change in the dugout at Emirates Stadium over the summer.

A leaky back four had contributed to that tumble, with Arsenal paying the price with two finishes outside of the spots.

Wenger was moved on as a result, with the managerial baton passed to Emery after 22 years.

The former Gunners boss is pleased to his successor turning the tide in north London, telling beIN Sports: “I think Emery is doing an excellent job.

“With the recruits he has brought in, it has brought a form of defensive stability and so I think everything is going well.

“The team is in good hands and I always said that. A lot of people thought when I left the club that the team would need to completely rebuild – I never thought that.

“I am very happy that these people have been proven wrong.”

Emery was handed no transfer warchest upon inheriting the reins, so was able to make only minor tweaks to his squad.

He did, however, prioritise reinforcements at the back, with Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos among those drafted in.

Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi were also acquired to add steel to the midfield, and all of the new boys have made a positive impressions when called upon.

Arsenal do, however, still find themselves on the fringes of the top four, with three points separating them from London neighbours at present.

They are a further two back on arch-rivals and will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday after successive defeats in league and cup competition when they play host to Burnley.