"Welcome to hell": 131 decibels of noise await Barcelona in Istanbul

Galatasaray's fans have issued a fiery warning to Barcelona ahead of their Champions League clash, with a single message that has terrified Europe for decades: "Welcome to hell", in reference to what awaits the Blaugrana inside the Ali Sami Yen - Rams Park stadium, one of the most hostile and fearsome grounds for visiting sides on the continent.

Spain's "Mundo Deportivo" rank Galatasaray's home, officially the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex - Rams Park, among the most hostile football grounds anywhere for visiting teams. The capacity tops out at 54,000 and the place only opened in 2011. Bring a strong opponent to Istanbul, though, and it erupts like a volcano.

Their old ground earned the nickname "the Turkish hell", and the new one inherited the tradition. Supporters greet visiting teams with a huge mosaic across the stands reading "Welcome to hell". The stadium's original name honours the Turkish club's founder, Ali Sami Yen, before the modern era brought in the name of main sponsor "Rams Global", a hugely influential multinational working chiefly in construction.

131 decibels: the data that confirms "Turkey's hell"

That "hell" nickname did not come from nowhere. The numbers back it up. On 18 March 2011, during a historic derby against arch-rivals Fenerbahce, Galatasaray's supporters set what was then a world record for noise inside a football stadium, the Spanish newspaper noted, with sound hitting 131.76 decibels. The club announced the figure themselves, and that electric atmosphere always drives their team towards victory.

Barcelona, for all that hell, arrive with good precedents and no reason to shrink in Istanbul. The Blaugrana know these nights well, and their last three visits proved they can silence the place.

On 19 March 2002, Barcelona, under Carles Rexach, won with a goal scored by Luis Enrique in the second half, and the following season, under Louis van Gaal, they claimed a crushing 2-0 win thanks to goals from Kluivert and Luis Enrique, whose strike happened to be his 100th in a Barcelona shirt.

Then came 2023 and the new stadium, a Europa League round of 16 tie settled by Pedri and Aubameyang. The Turkish hell may not be enough to stop the Catalan side.







