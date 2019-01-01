Transfers
'Welcome back to England' - How social media reacted to John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough

After a two-year stint in the Chinese Super League, the 31-year-old is back in England but not in the top-flight league

John Obi Mikel's move to Middlesbrough has been welcomed by fans on social media despite the fact that he will be playing in the Championship.

The Nigeria international joins Tony Pulis' men on Thursday as reinforcement to strengthen their squad for promotion to the Premier League.

He left Chelsea for Tianjin Teda in 2016 and fans are delighted to have him back in familiar surroundings where he two top-flight titles and three FA Cups with the Blues.

