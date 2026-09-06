Weghorst refers to trauma with Ajax after goal against FC Groningen

Wout Weghorst was delighted with his goal against FC Groningen on Sunday. The FC Twente striker still had a score to settle with the northerners, as he told Voetbal International.

"The last two times I came back here, I thought about it a lot. That did hit me for a moment then. But I still had a score to settle with Groningen. That has half worked out," said the scorer of the 2-2 shortly before half-time.

His comments were a reference to May 2025. Ajax then let a 1-2 lead slip in Groningen in the closing moments on the penultimate matchday and had to make do with a point. It was Thijmen Blokzijl who scored deep into stoppage time.

That mistake proved costly for Ajax, who had enjoyed such a strong season under Francesco Farioli. The league title ultimately went to chasers PSV, who had initially seemed to have no chance of winning the championship.

So the towering striker had revenge on his mind and, true to form, raised his finger in the air after scoring. "I run on to the good ball from Younes Taha and catch it well on my boot. Then you have to be there. It was not easy when I look back on it."

He then reflected on FC Twente's away draw. "I still had to take it a little away from behind me. It is up to me to always be in the right place. I also got a few more moments, because we had enough chances to win the match," Weghorst analyses his side's draw away from home.

Across four league matches so far, Weghorst has scored twice. He has also scored twice in Europe.