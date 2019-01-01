Wednesday's Cosafa Cup Review: Comoros set-up quarter-final date with Zimbabwe after defeating Mauritius

Goals from Youssouf Ibroihim and Soulaimana Ibouniyamine earned Les Coelacantes a win over the Pirates, who netted through Ashley Nazira in Durban

Comoros progressed to the 2019 quarter-finals after securing a 2-1 victory over Mauritius in a match which was played on Wednesday evening.



The two teams went into this Group A encounter knowing that the winner will advance to the quarter-finals of the regional tournament.

Ashley Nazira, who grabbed a brace against Eswatini on match-day one, spearheaded the Mauritius attack.

On the other hand, Comoros were led by their inspirational captain Fasoiha Soilihi, while Fahad Mohamed started in goal.

Comoros' Les Coelacantes did most of the attacking in the opening exchanges, but they could not seriously test Jean Louis in Mauritius goal.

The Pirates captain dealt well with crosses and tame long-range shots from the Comoros attackers.



However, Mauritius grew in confidence as the match progressed and they finished the half the better of the two teams.



Mohamed had to pull off two great saves to deny Jean Nabab and Nazira from close range as the Coromos shot-stopper kept the Pirates at bay.

The two teams were locked at 0-0 at the interval following a lively first half.



An enthralling second half followed and it was Les Coelacantes, who broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart.

Youssouf Ibroihim made a brilliant turn on the edge of the box, before firing past Louis to make it 1-0 to Comoros with a low shot.

However, the lead only lasted for six minutes as the Pirates responded with a goal through their star striker Nazira.

The marksman scored his third goal of the tournament with a decent finish to make it 1-1 with Mohamed well-beaten.

The two teams then pushed for more goals and Les Coelacantes managed to restore their lead through a teenager, Soulaimana Ibouniyamine.

The 19-year-old forward beat the offside trap and provided a neat finish to make it 2-1 to Comoros just after the hour-mark.

Kevin Perticots, Fabrice Augustin and Jason Selmour were then introduced by Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne as the Pirates searched for a late equalizer.

However, Comoros stood firm at the back and ultimately, they emerged 2-1 winners over Mauritius.

The victory saw Les Coelacantes advance to the quarter-finals where they will face the defending champions Zimbabwe on Sunday, while the Pirates bowed out the tournament.