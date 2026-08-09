Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Saudi Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, has added to the mystery surrounding the fate of her marriage to the Portuguese legend.

The 32-year-old Argentine model and Ronaldo were expected to tie the knot at Funchal Cathedral yesterday before heading to a lavish reception at one of the hotels.

According to "The Sun", Ronaldo and Georgina were believed to be preparing to marry yesterday on the island of Madeira, the birthplace of the Al-Nassr forward. But no wedding bells rang, and their followers were left puzzled.

Fans lined both sides of the streets outside Funchal Cathedral, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star and his wife. It came to nothing.

Disappointment set in for followers of Ronaldo and Georgina when another couple were seen leaving the venue.

Today, Georgina puzzled her followers once more. She posted a short video on Instagram Stories showing her enjoying a relaxing day.

Wearing tracksuit bottoms, she also tagged the clothing brand in the unexpected picture.





All of this has raised question marks over the date of her marriage to Ronaldo, who is 41.

Less than two weeks ago, The Don was seen wearing a diamond ring, sparking speculation that the pair would become husband and wife within days.

Yet they left their fans puzzled by staying away from the ceremony at Funchal Cathedral.