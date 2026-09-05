"We want a leader, not a drug dealer": Infantino receives a resounding slap from Trump's stronghold

The pressure on Gianni Infantino has just intensified. Huge billboards demanding the FIFA president's resignation have appeared in New York's Times Square, carrying a shocking slogan: "FIFA deserves a leader, not a drug dealer". It is the latest public attack on the man in charge of world football's governing body.

Messages flashed across the giant screens in the famous square, calling for Infantino to go and accusing him of treating football with a commercial mindset. The hashtag "Infantino Out" ran alongside them, part of a campaign designed to rally football's federations against the FIFA president.

The timing is no accident. Infantino's controversial plan for an Under-15 World Cup, open to all FIFA member federations, has provoked fury. Several continental bodies have met the idea with reservations and objections.

UEFA lead the resistance. President Aleksander Ceferin tore into the initiative, and Europe's governing body is weighing legal action against FIFA and Infantino over the proposed plan.

Opposition has since spread. CONCACAF and the Asian confederation have joined the federations rejecting the project, though Infantino still counts on the backing of South America and Africa.

That split lays bare the size of the fight facing Infantino before the FIFA presidential elections in March 2027. The Swiss is chasing a final term, but the voices opposing his policies and projects across the global game keep growing louder.