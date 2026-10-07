Part one of the interview focused mainly on Bayern Munich, but Sauer now shifts the focus to Germany's youth development work as a whole.

Mr Sauer, as a member of a specially assembled expert group, which also included the new national coach Jürgen Klopp, you were involved in the development of the "Bundesliga Talent Series". Since this summer, youth teams from the participating clubs have been playing between three and six matches each in two separate half-series in autumn and spring (Bayern Munich will join at the start of 2027). How satisfied are you with the result?

Jochen Sauer: Based on all our experience, we in the expert group did not initially think it would be possible to get a competition for more playing time for our youth players up and running within ten months, including all the discussions, decisions, preparations and implementation. Recent years had shown instead that in many constellations we discussed many measures for a very long time, but usually without any concrete result or decision. Keyword: reform of the Regionalliga. In that respect, we are highly satisfied with the implementation. As things stand, I am also satisfied with the basic idea. Whether it will also prove itself remains to be seen.

Give us an insight into the thinking behind it.

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Sauer: One of the starting points of the debate was that we saw room for improvement in the transition area between youth and professional football. For me, this transition is one of the decisive but also most difficult areas within the whole of youth development, and I think this is also where we in Germany have the greatest potential for improvement. In development up to U15/U16 level, we are no worse than other major nations. But at some point we fall behind, and we agreed that this happens in the transition area between youth and professional football. We found that in the U17, U19 and U23 age groups we have players who, among other things, get too few minutes and too little match practice at a high level. At the same time, we believe that playing time is a decisive factor in getting better. That is how the idea arose of creating an additional competition. The competition is therefore called the "Talent Series" because it is not restricted to one age group. Players aged 16 to 21 are allowed to take part.

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Klopp originally advocated a dedicated U21 league, as they have in England.

Sauer: He had good experiences during his time at Liverpool with this competition in the English development system. And as the then Red Bull official, he also had to keep a good solution in mind for clubs without U23 teams or U23 teams below the Regionalliga. Within the expert group, however, we tried to examine the issue from all perspectives. With a total of 58 youth academies, there are logically many different starting points. But the input on the approaches taken by other major leagues in particular was very important for the group.

How did you find working with Klopp?

Sauer: Great, as was the expert group in general. It brought together people from different backgrounds. Klopp as a coach with experience in England. Sami Khedira, who came through Stuttgart's academy and then was at many big clubs, who knows UEFA and has a European perspective. DFL executive board member Marc Lenz, DFB managing director Andreas Rettig, Markus Krösche and Andreas Bornemann with a wealth of Bundesliga experience. Joti Chatzialexiou, who was responsible for youth development at the DFB and is now managing director at the traditional club 1. FC Nürnberg. I hope the expert group can continue to provide helpful impetus for the development of the German football youth and development system.

Talent drain as a problem for the DFB team

For example?

Sauer: There are many topics that can still be examined. There are many players born in Germany whom Jürgen Klopp cannot nominate for the national team. From Bavaria alone: Kenan Yildiz, Can Uzun? Turkey. Josip Stanisic? Croatia. Paul Wanner? Austria. Malik Tillman? USA. And other players from across the country. Here too, there is now competition among national associations that we urgently have to face up to. We see it from very close range, how many national-team call-ups from a wide variety of national associations come in to us for individual players. Munich-born Erblin Osmani is currently with Kosovo's senior national team.

What needs to change in Germany?

Sauer: I think many challenges lie in the transition area mentioned. It is not easy for either the clubs or the association to keep a constant eye on every talent and every one of the 58 academies and to identify the talents beyond doubt, but on the other hand there are also many opportunities for improvement here.

What else could help German football in the long term?

Sauer: The infrastructure and the work being done in the German academies are, in my view, good and at least on the level of many other football nations. But we must also give our developed players the chance to take the step into senior football. Clubs from the Regionalliga to the Bundesliga must be even braver in using young players. Only then will these players get better and become options for the national team. And we certainly also have to think about the league system. The "Talent Series" is a small building block that can help with that. But the current discussions about the Regionalliga and also the 3. Liga show that there is dissatisfaction, or that people see potential for improvement. In my view, we do not currently have an optimal competition pyramid.

Jochen Sauer on Bayern Munich's reserves and novice coach Dante

Bayern Munich's second team have been playing in the Regionalliga Bayern since 2021. What role do you assign to them?

Sauer: An essential role in enabling talents to come into contact with adult football for the first time. Talents need to gather that experience early nowadays. That is why we have turned a U23 almost into a U19. For a Filip Pavic, Cassiano Kiala or Bastian Assomo, that is currently exactly the right development step.

How are you finding the new head coach Dante? The start to the new season has been rather mixed.

Sauer: He was a top player, has enormous presence and knows what a player needs to play in the Champions League one day. Of course, as an ambitious former professional, he is dissatisfied when the results are not right. It was no different back then with Martin Demichelis. But the boys first have to adapt to men's football. That is a completely normal development process. The last few matches have shown that we are on a good path.

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To what extent do you also see the Campus as a place for coaches to develop?

Sauer: A coach who already knows Bayern Munich and is taking his first steps in coaching here at the club automatically already identifies with it. I am pleased about the careers of Sebastian Hoeneß, Miroslav Klose and Martin Demichelis, and I do think coaches can develop very well at youth level. Here there is not the pressure of professional football, and coaches can also make mistakes in a calmer environment and improve steadily. Perhaps at some point one of them will also return to Bayern Munich. Incidentally, we also see Red&Gold and our international partner network as a development opportunity and the next step for our talented coaches.

In recent weeks there have been rumours about Bayern Munich's alleged interest in JJ Gabriel, a 16-year-old top talent from Manchester United who wants to leave. How sensible do you consider such transfers in general?

Sauer: If such a talented boy wants to change clubs and all the top international clubs are after him, enormous competition arises at top level and it is also about the economic aspects. In that respect, that is a matter for the professional side and not for the Campus.