Sevilla's players left the Santiago Bernabeu fuming at the officiating, convinced that key decisions had gone against them in a match soured by controversy over challenges on Peque Fernandez and Ruben Vargas.

Juan Iglesias told "Movistar": "We were in the match and we gave everything we had. I saw a foul on Peque, and it seemed to me that it amounted to an assault, and there was also a foul on Ruben Vargas before one of Real Madrid's goals, but the incident was not even shown on television."

The full-back added: "We knew what we were up against, but there were decisions beyond our control. A lot of the time, you cannot speak to the referees, they do not allow it. It is simply (get out, I will give you a card), and that is always the easiest solution. We knew how things would go here."

Captain Kike Salas demanded respect for his side and argued that some of the flashpoints warranted a closer look. "The foul by Arda Guler was clear, and you can see the elbow that Peque took. Clearly that tipped the match in their favour, and then it became 1-0," he said.

He went on: "I do not understand why they did not review that incident through the video assistant referee technology. All we ask for is respect and for what happened to be given. We are hurting, but you can also see a foul on Ruben Vargas."