Managing director Lars Ricken said: "Kos has a ligament injury in his foot. He will not travel to Baku and will not be able to play against Frankfurt on Saturday either. That is frustrating, of course, but we initially expected worse after seeing his team-mates' reactions."

Karetsas had replaced Maximilian Beier just a few minutes earlier, in the 62nd minute of Borussia's away game at the Alte Försterei (0-0) on Saturday. The attacking midfielder sustained the injury while trying to turn past Union's Rani Khedira on the edge of his own penalty area.

He twisted his leg and was clearly in considerable pain. During the break in play for treatment, Borussia Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck immediately signalled to the bench that Karetsas could not continue. Staff helped Karetsas limp off, and US prospect Mathis Albert replaced him in the 70th minute.

Khedira later wished Karetsas a speedy recovery on Sky: "I hope he isn't out for too long."

Next matches SAB Champions League 12:45 BVB

Who do Borussia Dortmund play in the coming weeks?

The 18-year-old new signing, who made such a strong impact after his 30-million transfer from KRC Genk in the summer, is still searching for his form following his collapse in the Champions League against FC Villarreal in early September.

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After the game against Frankfurt next weekend, Dortmund will reassess his situation. Two tough assignments follow: Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen visit Signal Iduna Park in the DFB Cup, before Borussia Dortmund face Bayern Munich in the league.