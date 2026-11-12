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Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke has said he understands the concern over Felix Nmecha's controversial celebration gesture.

Speaking on the "colourFIELD tell-a-vision" podcast, Watzke discussed the debate at length. He said he understood why Borussia Dortmund's fan and support department had spoken out and called for a clear distancing from the "The King’s Return" campaign and the "Ballers in God" network.

"The fan department has every right to start a discussion like this. I was at their annual general meeting on Monday. It was clear that those who were bothered by parts of his celebration were in a significant majority. So you have to take it seriously and discuss it," Watzke said.

After scoring twice on Saturday in BVB's 2-1 win over SV Elversberg, Nmecha again drew attention with a celebration gesture showing his support for "The King's Return", which is part of "Ballers in God". He mimed taking a crown from his head and placing it on the grass in front of him while kneeling.

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The evangelical network "Ballers in God" faces accusations of espousing Christian-conservative positions and, among other things, demonising homosexuality as a sin and abortion as "Satan’s plan".

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What next for Felix Nmecha and his celebration gesture?

According to Watzke, a different celebration would have sufficed if Nmecha had only wanted to express his faith. He said the debate was justified: "If he scores a goal and points his index fingers upwards, everyone knows he wants to thank God. He is also welcome to make the sign of the cross. But placing the crown on the grass — that is, of course, somewhat linked to Ballers in God. I don’t even want to judge it. When I look at what they stand for, Borussia Dortmund’s code of core values and Ballers in God’s fundamental outlook are not entirely compatible."

Within the club and the fan department, people had formed the impression "that there is an attempt to create a link to Ballers in God". BVB want to distance themselves clearly from that. "We don’t want that in our living room," Watzke said firmly.

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Watzke continued: "I told him: Felix, if you sense that it is dividing the fans, perhaps you will also realise that you shouldn’t do it any more. He wants to think about it. We had a wonderful conversation with him. We had a one-hour video call. That is where we are now, and he will think about it. I hope we can find a sensible solution."

Despite his concerns, the Dortmund president did not want to suggest Nmecha had bad intentions: "I like Felix Nmecha very much. We have a very, very good relationship and speak frequently. As a practising Catholic, I am the last person who would want to forbid someone from praying. That is not what this is about at all. It is legitimate, too. The only question we are discussing with him is the second part of his celebration."

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The club have already spoken to Nmecha and made clear the implications of his action. According to media reports, BVB want the international to refrain from the celebration in future. Nmecha himself had also stressed that he did not want his celebration to support any organisation or promote intolerance or discrimination.