Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Matthias Sammer can understand, to some extent, Bayern Munich patron Uli Hoeneß's controversial comments about Jamal Musiala.

"Of course, financial considerations are part of it too. And I have never known Uli Hoeneß to do anything other than state these points just as plainly," the 1996 European champion said on the Sky programme 'Sammer & Basile - der Hagedorn-Talk'. "You can think that is a good thing or not such a good thing. Uli takes no account of that. He would be the first to protect this boy above all else, against anything, there is no question about that. But on the other hand, the club is his boy too."

From a club's perspective, asking a player to give up some salary if he were unavailable for a long period was "entirely legitimate". "We don't live in a fairy tale," said Sammer, who sees a clear strategy behind Hoeneß's approach. "Perhaps there have even already been talks with Musiala's advisers that may not have gone as well as they had hoped."

Sammer would not judge whether Hoeneß's comments had done him, the club or Musiala any favours. "Because none of us has managed to run a club for as long or as well as Uli Hoeneß has. And that is why, with Uli, you sometimes have to expect issues to come up at a moment when you think: oops."

Advertisement Advertisement

For Sammer, Musiala remains a "gifted" and "world-class" footballer. "I have to say, it doesn't feel good in the pit of my stomach, because for Jamal himself in particular, this is, of course, a disaster on one hand."

Getty Images

Related Topics

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

What did Uli Hoeneß say about Jamal Musiala?

The FCB patron caused a stir on Sunday with comments about Musiala, questioning whether the attacking player could ever return to his maximum level of performance given his many injuries. He also questioned whether Musiala's annual salary still matched his performances.

Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 and has been dealing with a torn muscle fibre since the end of September. Following two collapses during preparations for the current season, news also emerged that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief, temporary but readily treatable absences. These absences are a form of epileptic seizure.

Advertisement

After the upcoming international break at the end of the month, Musiala is expected to return to the pitch when Bayern Munich face 1. FC Köln on 21 November. Hoeneß said coach Vincent Kompany, who recently spent several days in hospital with meningeal irritation, could also be back on the touchline then.

Musiala has played in just four matches this season. He scored a goal and provided an assist in the 7-0 thrashing of Union Berlin, but has had no other goal contributions.