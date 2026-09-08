Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde voiced his frustration with his team's display against Inter Milan in the Champions League, insisting the players know they must take a hard look at themselves and sharpen up in several areas.

Los Blancos ground out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday evening despite an unconvincing performance, in a match played at the Santiago Bernabeu to open both sides' league-phase campaign in the competition.

The game came just days after the Royal club's first La Liga defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Real Betis last Friday.

Valverde walked away with the man of the match award against Inter, having scored the second goal by pouncing on an error from goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Speaking to Spain's "Movistar" network, in comments carried by the newspaper "AS", he reacted to the award: "No, I can't believe it. Thibaut Courtois had a fantastic first half, and this award is very much deserved by him. He saved us."

The Belgian keeper pulled off seven saves against Inter Milan to protect Real Madrid's lead.

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"We didn't play our way"

On the performance, Valverde said: "We had chances, we were playing our way at the start, then we didn't do that in the second half. And especially at our stadium, we have to impose ourselves more, keep the ball better and give ourselves a chance to rest, especially the players in the back line."

He also lifted the lid on coach Jose Mourinho's instructions: "He told us very clearly that we had to keep the ball more and stay calm, but we didn't do that."

"We have to be more critical of ourselves," he added. "We are aware that we produced a poor second half, and we didn't play our way."

"We suffered a lot"

Asked about the chances the team failed to take, the Uruguayan continued: "We had chances, but without playing our way. Counter-attacks and mistakes... We had chances, but we suffered a lot."

Turning to the Ballon d'Or nominees list, announced earlier on Tuesday, Valverde said: "I always hope one of our players wins. And I'm happy to be able to contribute."

He understood the unease among supporters, too: "They have every right. We have to improve and things have to be clear for us."

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