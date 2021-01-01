'We created more clear-cut chances' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez satisfied with draw against Mumbai City

Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez was pleased with how his players executed his gameplan against the league leaders...

Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez took a heart from his team's goalless draw against league leaders in the clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Marquez said he is happy with the draw as it was a fair result even though his team created more clear-cut chances in the game.

"I'm very satisfied with the team. I know that maybe we had more clear chances to win the game. The score was fair because they have a very good team. It was an interesting game," Marquez said.

Marquez also hailed his players as they executed his gameplan well. The Spaniard admitted that he wanted his team to keep Mumbai City away from scoring and then capitalize on the situation.

"I was joking with Jahouh that we played one player alongside him. Because in the first game his long balls damaged our team too much. My players understood the aim (my plan) for the game very well," he said.

"I think our chances were more clear-cut than those of Mumbai. The most important thing is our supporters are proud of our players," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on attacking midfield Roland Alberg, who made his debut, Marquez said, "He is an attacking midfielder with a lot of quality. He will have an important impact in this team at the end of the competition".