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Bayern Munich fans have been left puzzled by five words from Manuel Neuer's team-mate Ismael Saibari.

Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during the 2-1 win against 1. FSV Mainz 05. The diagnosis means the 40-year-old goalkeeper faces around two months on the sidelines.

On Sunday, the national-team goalkeeper posted a photo on Instagram showing him on crutches and wrote: "An injury never comes at the right time, but it's part of the game. I've been through this before and I'll get through it this time too. From now on: full focus on recovery! I really appreciate all your encouraging words."

Saibari also expressed his sympathy. The 25-year-old Moroccan left five words beneath the goalkeeper's post that caught the eye in the comments: "Get well soon we be together."

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In the comments, one user suggested the winger write "We stick together" instead. Another recommended using a translation program.

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Users correct Ismael Saibari's post

Saibari took the corrections in good humour and replied: "I tried it without Google. I'll get it right next time. Thanks for the correction."

Born and raised in Spain, Saibari knows Catalan and speaks fluent English, Dutch, Arabic and French. German is still a work in progress for the new signing.

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The €50 million signing from PSV Eindhoven cannot currently help the record champions on the pitch. Saibari is struggling with the effects of a syndesmosis tear he sustained in the top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund (2-2). Following surgery, he is expected to be out for around three months.

From overseas, Thomas Müller, now under contract with Vancouver Whitecaps, commented beneath Neuer's post: "To my favourite shot-stopper: get well soon." Neuer's deputy Jonas Urbig also sent his best wishes for a recovery with the words "Get well soon".