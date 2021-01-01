'We are very worried' - Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki on Zungu's situation at Rangers

The 51-year-old tactician will hold talks with the former Mamelodi Sundowns player, who has struggled to establish himself at the Gers

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed he is worried about Bongani Zungu's situation at Scottish giants Rangers where he could be punished for allegedly breaking strict health protocols.

The South Africa international was recently caught alongside four academy players partying in Glasgow, Scotland and they were fined by Scottish police for reportedly attending an illegal gathering of 10 people in a flat.

Ntseki and South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe are set to contact Rangers regarding Zungu's transgressions with Bafana scheduled to face Ghana and Sudan next month in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

"It is something where we can't commit ourselves until we have spoken to the club and spoken to the player‚" Ntseki told Sowetan.

"I was in a meeting with the CEO [Motlanthe] [on Monday] actually addressing this matter. Because as of now we can't be seen to be commenting on it until we have spoken to the club to find out what actually happened. All that we have heard is just hearsay.

"So maybe by the end of business [on Wednesday] we will have spoken to the club. And then a follow-up will be made with the player."

Ntseki was expected to include Zungu in the South Africa squad which will face Ghana and Sudan with the 28-year-old player having impressed during Bafana's two clashes with Sao Tome and Principe in November 2020.

"For now we are very worried about what actually happened‚ and how is that going to impact either negatively on him as a player‚ and also negatively on Bafana Bafana," Ntseki stated.

"Because the next Fifa week of March 21 to 30 is very important for us. Those are two crucial matches where we have to play to win to qualify. And we should have loved to have had every player in the country being available for selection."

The former South Africa under-17 head coach then backed Zungu, who has struggled for game time at Rangers this season while on loan from French Ligue 2 side Amiens.

"In incidents like this we should not be punitive and should try to get more information than we have‚ because we need each other for the success of the team‚ and also for individual success in their careers‚" Ntseki said.

Zungu has made just 12 appearances in the league for Rangers thus far under manager Steven Gerrard.