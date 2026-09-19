"We are almost done with the matter": Deco delivers good news to Barcelona fans

Barcelona are closing in on new deals for Raphinha, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart, sporting director Deco has revealed, confirming that the agreements and improved terms for all three will be wrapped up over the coming week.

Speaking to RAC1 radio, Deco explained that Barcelona are now close to extending Raphinha's contract, which currently expires in 2028, by two years until 2030. The negotiations have made significant progress. "We had almost finished the matter yesterday afternoon," he said.

Raphinha himself had already told the same station of his desire to stay at Barcelona. He confirmed his eagerness to renew and even to finish his career at the Catalan club, meaning he would remain until turning 33 in 2030 should the deal go through.

Bernal and Espart are next on the agenda. Bernal is tied down until 2029 and Espart until 2028, with the club moving to improve both players' salaries. The length of the two new contracts has yet to be settled.

All of this forms part of Barcelona's plan to keep hold of the key figures in their current and future project, with Deco having worked on the renewal files away from the spotlight over recent weeks.