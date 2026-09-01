Simone Inzaghi has left three players out of his Al-Hilal squad for today's clash with Al-Ahli, staged at the "Kingdom Arena" in Riyadh in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Italian has axed Turkey's Yusuf Akcicek, France's Simon Bouabre and midfielder Abdullah Al-Anazi.

Each absence carries its own reason. Akcicek misses out with a slight bruise to the knee, Bouabre is short of full fitness, and Al-Anazi has simply dropped out of the technical staff's plans for the game.

English striker Wally Watkins does make the squad. His involvement will hinge on the technical meeting Inzaghi holds before the team leaves for the ground.

Al-Hilal sit second in the Roshn League on 9 points from 3 matches, three behind leaders Al-Nassr, though "the Boss" have a game in hand.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, lie seventh with 6 points from 3 games. A positive result against Al-Hilal would lift them up the table.