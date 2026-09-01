Simone Inzaghi sprang several surprises on Al-Hilal's supporters, shuffling his pack for the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ahli today, Tuesday, at the Kingdom Arena, in a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

When the Italian named his side, new English striker Ollie Watkins was nowhere to be seen. He starts on the bench, despite several reports confirming he would feature from the off.

Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meite leads the line for Al-Hilal instead, flanked by wingers Crysencio Summerville of the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia's Sultan Al-Mundish.

Watkins was not the only shock. Inzaghi also kept veteran midfielder Mohamed Kanno on the bench, drafting in Nasser Al-Dawsari alongside Portugal's Ruben Neves and Serbian Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Fresh from injury, international defender Hassan Tambakti also missed out. Inzaghi turned instead to Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Lajami, with full-backs Mohamed Mahzari and Frenchman Theo Hernandez completing the back line.

Al-Hilal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defence: Mohamed Mahzari - Kalidou Koulibaly - Ali Lajami - Theo Hernandez

Midfield: Ruben Neves - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Attack: Sultan Al-Mundish - Mohamed Kader Meite - Crysencio Summerville

Dutchman Marino Pusic sprang his own surprise, dropping Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko from the Clasico squad altogether, amid mounting fan anger.

The Al-Ahli boss went instead with Frenchman Valentin Atangana and Ziyad Al-Johani in midfield, behind Armenian playmaker Edvard Sperstyan. Bondarenko struggled during the 3-1 defeat to Al-Kholood in the fourth round.

Up top, English striker Ivan Toney spearheads the Al-Ahli attack alongside Brazilian Galeno and Portuguese Francisco Trincao, with Saleh Abu Al-Shamat left on the bench.

Al-Ahli's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defence: Mohamed Suleiman Baker - Roger Ibanez - Merih Demiral - Zakaria Hawsawi

Midfield: Valentin Atangana - Ziyad Al-Johani - Edvard Sperstyan

Attack: Francisco Trincao - Ivan Toney - Wanderson Galeno

Al-Hilal sit second in the Saudi League with 9 points from 3 wins. Al-Ahli are seventh on 6 points, from two wins and a defeat.