Watford vs Arsenal: The numbers behind Aubameyang’s perfect goal

The Gunners put together an amazing 20-pass move before the Gabon international completed his brace against the Hornets
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal a ‘perfect goal’ in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Watford.

After putting the Gunners in front at Vicarage Road, he completed his brace after his teammates had stringed together 20 passes before firing past Ben Foster thanks to Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ assist.

And that accounted for the longest passing sequence leading to a goal in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign so far.

Since Opta began keeping records, the most passes leading to a goal in the Premier League is 48, in the build-up to Nacer Chadli’s strike against QPR for Spurs in August 2014.

Manchester City holds the record of the most passes before a goal. They put together a staggering 52 passes before Leroy Sane scored, after Ilkay Gundogan's initial shot was saved by Ben Foster in the Carabao Cup win.

In a broader comparison in international football, Esteban Cambiasso’s strike for Argentina against Serbia and Montenegro at the 2006 Fifa World Cup had only 24 passes, four above that total of Unai Emery’s men put together against Watford.

