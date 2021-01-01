Watford provide injury updates on Success and Dele-Bashiru ahead of QPR clash

The Nigeria stars will not feature when the Hornets square off against Mark Warburton’s men at Vicarage Road

Watford have revealed Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru will not be involved in their Championship game against Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

Nigeria international Success suffered a hamstring injury in June during a training session and has been struggling to overcome the problem.

The centre-forward last featured for Xisco Munoz’s men in February due to his inconsistent performances for the club.

Success has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road since teaming up with the club from Spanish side Granada in 2016.

The 25-year-old attacker has only managed to score two league goals in 54 games since his arrival at the Championship side.

The forward has now started individual training but will not be available for selection when Watford take on QPR.

“Striker Stipe Perica had a minor set-back and is continuing to work on his own right now. Fellow forward Isaac Success is working outside as he progresses his return,” read a statement from the club website.

“Domingos Quina has joined Success in working on his own outdoors, but likewise is not back with the main first-team group yet.”

Success' compatriot Dele-Bashiru will also not feature against Mark Warburton’s side at Vicarage Road as he is still undergoing rehabilitation.

The Nigeria U23 midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Reading in October and has only made two appearances for the Hornets this season.

“The absentee list is completed by Tom Dele-Bashiru, who continues to follow his rehab programme after his October ACL injury,” the statement continued.

Dele-Bashiru joined Watford in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side Manchester City, where he spent 14 years.

While Success has two appearances for the Nigeria national team, Dele-Bashiru is yet to get an opportunity to feature for the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old midfielder represented England U16 before featuring for the West Africans at the U20 and U23 levels.