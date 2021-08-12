Watford provide injury update on Masina ahead of Aston Villa clash

The Morocco international could be in action when the Hornets take on Dean Smith’s men on Saturday evening

Watford have provided an injury update on Adam Masina ahead of their 2021-22 Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Morocco international suffered an injury during the Hornets’ build-up to the new English topflight season.

And that ruled him out of his team’s 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

The left-back has now returned to training with the rest of the team in preparation for their fixture against Dean Smith’s side at Vicarage Road.

While Domingos Quina is also back in the squad, the trio of Joao Pedro, Joshua King and Nathaniel Chalobah are unavailable for action this weekend.

“Xisco Munoz has a near fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of the Premier League season opener on Saturday,” a statement from the Hertfordshire based outfit read.

“Only strikers Joao Pedro and Joshua King, plus midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, are unavailable for the visit of Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

“Joao Pedro continues to work with the medical team to recover from a knee injury he sustained last month in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Millwall, whilst this weekend comes just too soon for King, who should re-join the squad for full training next week following a minor groin problem.

“Chalobah also misses out this weekend due to illness.

“Adam Masina and Domingos Quina have both returned to full training this week after sitting out the friendly at Crystal Palace last weekend.”

The 2015 Serie B Footballer of the Year joined the English team from Bologna after signing a five-year deal.

In his maiden season in England, he featured in 14 league games while appearing 26 times the next season, albeit, the club got demoted to the English second tier.

The 27-year-old played a key role in Watford’s return to the Premier League – featuring in 25 Championship games with two goals to his credit.

His sumptuous free kick in the Hornets’ 2-1 away defeat of Cardiff City was nominated for the 2020-21 Watford Goal of the Season prize alongside Tom Cleverley [vs Swansea], Ken Sema [vs Rotherham United], Frankie McAvoy [vs Preston North End] and Joao Pedro [vs Derby County].