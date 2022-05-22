Watch: Wrexham owners Reynolds and McElhenney get embarrassed after wildly celebrating offside goal as Beckham joins Hollywood stars at Wembley for FA Trophy final
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were left embarrassed as they wildly celebrated a Wrexham goal that was ruled offside in the FA Trophy final on Sunday.
The Wrexham co-owners were sitting beside Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, and went crazy as they thought their side had pulled level late in the game against Bromley at Wembley Stadium.
But the goal was subsequently chalked off because of an offside, meaning their celebrations were meaningless.
Watch: Reynolds & McElhenney go wild
What happened next?
Bromley ended up winning the game 1-0 after Wrexham's goal was disallowed.
However, co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney still had plenty to celebrate, having seen their side make it to Wembley in the first place.
The pair went on to the pitch to applaud the team and supporters.