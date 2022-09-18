WATCH: Worst debut ever? Japan star Nakajima sent off 20 seconds into Antalyaspor bow

Japan international Shoya Nakajima may have endured the worst debut ever after being sent off 20 seconds into his Antalyaspor bow.

Introduced off the bench

Flew into a rash challenge

Saw red after VAR review

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old forward has completed a move from Porto to Turkey, but also made a nightmare start to life in new surroundings. He was introduced off the bench in a meeting with Adana Demirspor, but flew into an early challenge to leave his side a man and a goal down as his stunned family watched on from the stands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nakajima was initially shown a yellow card for his wild lunge, but that decision was overturned following a VAR review and he found himself trudging down the tunnel within seconds of leaving the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAKAJIMA? He will now be forced to serve a suspension, meaning that any opportunity to make a positive impact for new employers will be pushed back a little further.