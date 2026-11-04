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VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

VV St. Truiden and Brann kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch VV St. Truiden vs. Brann live today: TV channels and live streams

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at VV St. Truiden and Brann?

Across their last five competitive matches, St. Truiden have two wins, no draws and two defeats. They scored eight goals and conceded six. Most recently, they lost 2-1 at home to Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian league. St. Truiden have won both of their most recent Conference League outings, though, including a 1-0 victory at FC Midtjylland.

Brann have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive matches, scoring twelve goals and conceding nine. The Norwegians most recently beat Molde 3-2 in the Eliteserien. In the Conference League, Brann most recently won 4-1 at FK Kauno Zalgiris.

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Line-ups

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Form

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: Head-to-head record

VV St. Truiden vs. Brann: The tables