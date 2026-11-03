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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoSabah FK
Heute live Sehen!
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Watch Viking vs Sabah FK live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Viking vs Sabah FK
Viking
Sabah FK
Champions League

Viking play Sabah FK in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Viking vs Sabah FK: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Lyse Arena

Viking vs Sabah FK kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Viking vs Sabah FK live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK live. Subscribers can stream it there.

Viking and Sabah FK: Recent results

Viking have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt most recently, after beating Tromsø 3-1. Across those five matches, Viking scored 14 goals and conceded 12.

Sabah FK also have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches. They lost 3-2 to Turan Tovuz most recently, but beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Sabah scored seven goals and conceded six.

VIK

VIK - Form

FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
AVL
L3-1
TRO
W3-1
BOD
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SAB

SAB - Form

SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
BVB
L1-2
QRB
D0-0
TUT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs Sabah FK: Line-ups

Viking vs Sabah FK Probable lineups

4-3-3
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
Formation
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
A. OestboeA. OestboeH. HeggheimH. HeggheimH. FalchenerH. FalchenerG. StensnessG. StensnessK. HaugenK. HaugenK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. Bellteam-logoH. BjoerdalZ. TripicZ. TripicP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenE. BotheimE. BotheimS. PokatilovS. PokatilovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaT. PuchaczT. PuchaczS. SolvetS. SolvetR. DashdamirovR. DashdamirovI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaA. KhaybulaevA. Khaybulaevteam-logoD. QueirozK. ParrisK. ParrisC. NwachukwuC. NwachukwuJ. MickelsJ. Mickels
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-3-3
Viking

Starting XI

Sabah FK

Manager

  • M. Jensen
  • V. Dambrauskas

Viking vs Sabah FK: Form

VIK

VIK - Form

FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
AVL
L3-1
TRO
W3-1
BOD
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SAB

SAB - Form

SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
BVB
L1-2
QRB
D0-0
TUT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs Sabah FK: Head-to-head record

Viking vs Sabah FK: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400185+1312
W
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301124+89
L
W
W
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301126+69
W
L
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
RomaRomaROM
4211105+57
W
W
L
D
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4130105+56
D
D
D
W
12
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
13
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
14
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
15
InterInterINT
420276+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
LASKLASKLAS
42029906
W
W
L
L
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
412143+15
D
D
W
L
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
410358-33
L
L
L
W
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103812-43
L
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103410-63
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004116-150
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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