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Serie C - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport will show Vado vs Latina live, with NOW providing a live stream. Here's how to watch.

Vado host Latina in Serie C Group B, with both sides chasing valuable points to improve their league positions.

The Ligurian side from the Riviera are struggling. A 3-0 defeat to Spezia in the last round extended a poor run that has worried the coaching staff. Vado need to rediscover their solidity, particularly in defence.

Latina arrive in much better form. The side from the Pontine area beat Campobasso 4-0, restoring confidence around the club after their defeat to Torres.

Vado are 14th, while Latina are 10th. Three points would help the hosts pull away from the danger zone.

An away win would strengthen Latina's mid-table position and build on their work in recent weeks.

Below is how to follow Vado vs Latina live on TV and online.

Team news

There is no official information yet on Vado's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. Updates on the home squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Latina's coaching staff have yet to announce any absentees or name their squad. Information on both teams' line-ups will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Vado have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five Serie C outings. They lost 3-0 to Spezia in the last round, having previously gone down 3-1 to Ravenna. Across those five matches, the Ligurian side have scored seven goals and conceded 11. Defence remains their main weakness.

Latina have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. The side from the Pontine area beat Campobasso 4-0, their biggest victory in that period, after a 1-1 draw with Pianese. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five games, giving them a more reliable defence than their opponents.

Head-to-head record

No data is available on recent meetings between Vado and Latina. The available information also does not provide a historical head-to-head record for the two teams.

League table

In Serie C Group B, Vado are 14th, while Latina are 10th.