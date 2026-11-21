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Serie C - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 06:30

Sky Sport will show Union Brescia v Renate live, with a live stream on NOW. Here's how to follow the match.

Union Brescia and Renate meet in Serie C Group A with the hosts second and their visitors fighting to climb away from the bottom of the table.

Union Brescia arrive in strong form. They have won four of their last five matches, building on a convincing start to the season that has taken them to second place.

Their latest result was a 1-2 win at AlbinoLeffe, another sign they can pick up points away from home.

Renate, meanwhile, sit 18th and need points to move clear of the danger zone. They drew 3-3 with Desenzano in the last round after a run that included two consecutive wins.

The gap in the table is clear, but Renate have scored consistently in recent weeks. Union Brescia are favourites, though Renate's attack could make this a difficult contest for them.

Below is everything you need to follow Union Brescia v Renate live on TV and online.

Team news

Union Brescia have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Renate have likewise made no official announcement about unavailable or suspended players, and there is no indication of their expected line-up. Further details will emerge closer to the match.

Recent form

Union Brescia have won four and lost one of their last five Serie C matches. Their latest result was a 1-2 win away to AlbinoLeffe, following a 3-2 victory over Arzignano Valchiampo and a 0-4 away win against Folgore Caratese. They have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five games. Their only defeat in that spell was a 2-1 loss to Giana Erminio.

Renate have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five outings. A 3-3 draw with Desenzano followed consecutive victories, 2-3 away to Pergolettese and 5-0 against AC Carpi. They have scored thirteen goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Renate won the most recent meeting 1-2 away to Union Brescia in Serie C in January 2026. Across the five meetings on record, Union Brescia have three wins to Renate's two. Union Brescia have scored 14 goals in those matches, compared with Renate's 6.

League table

Union Brescia sit second in Serie C Group A, while Renate are 18th.