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Bundesliga
team-logoUnion Berlin
Alte Foersterei
team-logoFC Koeln
GOAL-e
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Watch Union Berlin vs 1. FC Köln live today: who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln
Union Berlin
FC Koeln
Bundesliga

Union Berlin face 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV or via stream today?

Union Berlin face 1. FC Köln on 01.11.2026 at 15:30.

United StatesPeacock
United KingdomAmazon Prime PPV
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaZEE5
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStartime
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+

Streaming in Germany

DAZN

DAZN

Watch here

SPOX shows you where to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: how to watch live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln live. You can watch the full match through the DAZN app or on the web.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

If you're abroad, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN gives you a secure online connection while you stream. NordVPN is among the world's most popular and reputable VPN providers.

Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln: recent form

Union Berlin have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 at home to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, Union drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. They scored just two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Union Berlin 5-0 in the cup and drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
Alte Foersterei

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: line-ups

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Formation
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-2-3-1
F. RoennowF. RoennowL. QuerfeldL. QuerfeldT. RotheT. RotheZ. Van Den BoschZ. Van Den BoschJ. HabererJ. HabererM. AebischerM. AebischerL. BurcuL. BurcuA. SchaferA. SchaferW. JeongW. JeongR. KhediraR. KhediraT. SkarkeT. SkarkeM. SchwaebeM. SchwaebeL. LochoshviliL. LochoshviliS. SebulonsenS. SebulonsenJ. Simpson-PuseyJ. Simpson-PuseyB. SosaB. SosaM. MooreM. MooreL. MainaL. MainaT. KraussT. KraussS. El MalaS. El MalaI. Bergmann JohannessonI. Bergmann JohannessonM. BuelterM. Buelter
FC Koeln crest
FC Koeln
KOE
4-2-3-1
Union Berlin

Starting XI

FC Koeln

Manager

  • M. Lustrinelli
  • R. Wagner

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: form

FCU

FCU - Form

RJK
W0-1
ELV
W1-0
BVB
D0-0
FCA
D1-1
KOE
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KOE

KOE - Form

FCK
D2-2
BMG
W2-1
SGE
L1-0
S04
D0-0
FCU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Union BerlinDrawFC Koeln
2
1
2
DFB-Pokal
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
5
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
0
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
3
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FT
Bundesliga
Union Berlin badge
Union Berlin
FCU
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
KOE
0
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
9
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
13
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
7304616-109
L
W
W
W
L
14
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
7223811-38
D
L
W
L
D
15
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
72231017-78
L
W
L
D
W
16
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
7133618-126
D
D
W
L
L
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
81161122-114
D
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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