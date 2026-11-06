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Turkey vs Belgium: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Gursel Aksel Stadium

Turkey host Belgium at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in their League A Nations League Group 1 clash. Both sides need points in the relegation battle.

Four defeats from four Nations League matches have left Sergen Yalcin's Turkey bottom without a point. A 3-1 loss to Italy most recently exposed their continuing defensive weaknesses.

Belgium sit third with six points from four matches. Mark van Bommel must steady his side after a heavy 4-1 defeat to France, though their 3-0 win over Turkey at the beginning of October remains their best result of recent weeks.

Italy have seven points, behind France on ten. Belgium need points to stay in touch with the teams above them and maintain their lead over Turkey.

Turkey need their first win of this Nations League campaign to stave off direct relegation. Belgium, meanwhile, need an away win to stay in the race for second place.

Find out where to watch the match and when it kicks off below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Turkey and Belgium?

Turkey's four-match Nations League losing run includes a 3-1 defeat to Italy most recently and a 3-0 loss to Belgium before that. Their only win in their last five competitive matches was a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup. Across their four Nations League games, Yalcin's side have scored just two goals and conceded nine.

Belgium have won two and lost three of their last five matches, most recently falling 4-1 to France. Their 3-0 win over Turkey and 2-0 away victory against Italy show what they can do. Across those five games, they have scored six goals and conceded eight.

Turkey vs Belgium: Line-ups

Turkey vs Belgium: Form

Turkey vs Belgium: Head-to-head record

Turkey vs Belgium: The table