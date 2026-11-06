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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoTurkiye
Gursel Aksel Stadium
team-logoBelgium
Celine Abrahams
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Watch Turkey vs Belgium live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Turkiye vs Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye
Belgium

Turkey face Belgium in UEFA Nations League A. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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Turkey vs Belgium: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Gursel Aksel Stadium

Turkey host Belgium at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in their League A Nations League Group 1 clash. Both sides need points in the relegation battle.

Four defeats from four Nations League matches have left Sergen Yalcin's Turkey bottom without a point. A 3-1 loss to Italy most recently exposed their continuing defensive weaknesses.

Belgium sit third with six points from four matches. Mark van Bommel must steady his side after a heavy 4-1 defeat to France, though their 3-0 win over Turkey at the beginning of October remains their best result of recent weeks.

Italy have seven points, behind France on ten. Belgium need points to stay in touch with the teams above them and maintain their lead over Turkey.

Turkey need their first win of this Nations League campaign to stave off direct relegation. Belgium, meanwhile, need an away win to stay in the race for second place.

Find out where to watch the match and when it kicks off below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening with Turkey and Belgium?

Turkey's four-match Nations League losing run includes a 3-1 defeat to Italy most recently and a 3-0 loss to Belgium before that. Their only win in their last five competitive matches was a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup. Across their four Nations League games, Yalcin's side have scored just two goals and conceded nine.

Belgium have won two and lost three of their last five matches, most recently falling 4-1 to France. Their 3-0 win over Turkey and 2-0 away victory against Italy show what they can do. Across those five games, they have scored six goals and conceded eight.

TUR

TUR - Form

USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BEL

BEL - Form

ESP
L2-1
ITA
W0-2
FRA
L0-1
TUR
W3-0
FRA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Turkey vs Belgium: Line-ups

Turkiye vs Belgium Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Yalcin

Turkey vs Belgium: Form

TUR

TUR - Form

USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BEL

BEL - Form

ESP
L2-1
ITA
W0-2
FRA
L0-1
TUR
W3-0
FRA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Turkey vs Belgium: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

TurkiyeDrawBelgium
1
2
2
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
3
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
3
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Turkey vs Belgium: The table

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
431072+510
W
D
W
W
2
ItalyItalyITA
421185+37
W
D
W
L
3
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
420265+16
L
W
L
W
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
4004211-90
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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