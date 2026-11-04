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Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Papara Park

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg live today: TV and live stream details

The Conference League match between Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg will be broadcast live in Germany. The TV and streaming options are listed below.

Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg: Recent form

Trabzonspor have won their last five competitive matches without a defeat. They most recently beat Gaziantep FK 2:0 in the Süper Lig, having previously secured an impressive 3:4 away win at Rizespor and a 2:0 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. Across those five matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded just 4, a defensive record that will give them confidence.

Freiburg have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. They most recently won 1:2 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, after knocking Wolfsburg out of the DFB Cup with a 3:2 win. Defeats against Bayern Munich (1:3), AS Monaco (0:3) and Bayer Leverkusen (1:2) suggest they still struggle against stronger opponents. Across those five matches, Freiburg scored 8 goals and conceded 11.

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Form

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: The tables