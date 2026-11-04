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Europa League
team-logoTorreense
Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa
team-logoArarat Armenia
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch Torreense vs Ararat Armenia live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Torreense vs Ararat Armenia
Torreense
Ararat Armenia
Europa League

Torreense play Ararat Armenia in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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Europa League on TV

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Global Match Access
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Basic

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Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Premium Access
ExpressVPN

Pro

✅ Everything on Advanced

✅ Dedicated IP prevents streaming platform blocks

✅ Extended roaming data for international trips

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Global Match Access
ExpressVPN

Basic

✅ Bypass geo-blocks for global football streams

✅ Fast servers prevent live match buffering

✅ Watch securely on public Wi-Fi networks

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Simultaneous Streaming
ExpressVPN

Advanced

✅ Everything on Basic

✅ Password manager for multiple streaming logins

✅ Twelve simultaneous connections for family viewing

Over 28 monthsSave 73%

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: TV channel and live stream

Torreense and Ararat Armenia: recent results

Torreense have won one, drawn one and lost three of their past five competitive matches. They drew 0-0 with Portimonense last time out. In Europe, Ferencvaros beat them 4-1 and Sunderland won 2-1. Across those five matches, Torreense scored three goals and conceded seven.

Ararat Armenia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, most recently beating Gandzasar 3-0. In the Europa League, they lost 4-0 to AZ Alkmaar and 3-1 to Bialystok. Their Armenian league form has been steadier: three wins and no defeats.

TOR

TOR - Form

TON
L1-0
SUN
L1-2
FTC
L4-1
AMA
W1-0
POR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AMY

AMY - Form

JAG
L3-1
BKM
W0-1
AZ
L0-4
ART
W2-1
GAN
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: line-ups

Torreense vs Ararat Armenia Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Tralhao

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: form

TOR

TOR - Form

TON
L1-0
SUN
L1-2
FTC
L4-1
AMA
W1-0
POR
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AMY

AMY - Form

JAG
L3-1
BKM
W0-1
AZ
L0-4
ART
W2-1
GAN
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: head-to-head record

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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