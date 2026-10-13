"Watch the first minute": Villarreal match prompts Mourinho to launch a direct attack on the Spanish press

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No room for sentiment against Roma

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Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, has said there is no room for emotions when his side travel to Roma on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Mourinho previously managed Roma and enjoys a special relationship with the club's supporters, having led them to the Europa Conference League title in 2022 and to the Europa League final the following season.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mourinho said: "Inter and Roma are the two strongest sides in Serie A. Ever since the draw paired me with them, I have been following Serie A a great deal."

He continued: "I have prepared well for my return (to Roma's stadium). I am balanced, and there is no doubt I will give my very best. Perhaps I will let my emotions speak before the match or afterwards, but during play there is no room for emotions. Roma want to win, and so do I. In that moment, the emotions fade away."

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What will decide it on Wednesday? "Producing a very good performance," Jose explained. "The draw paired us with the two strongest teams in Italy right at the start. In the first match, we managed to take the three points despite the absence of three players through suspension, and now we face Roma."

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He went on: "They are a strong side, and motivated by their return to Champions League football at the Olimpico in front of supporters who play a real and influential role in the match. The fans do not simply watch, they genuinely take part in the game. To take points, we have to play at a very high level, because they are a strong and awkward opponent."

Pressure? "It is true that we have not yet reached the stage of decisive pressure (life-or-death matches) that is familiar in the Champions League, but we put the pressure on ourselves, because we want to win," he added.





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Mourinho and the Villarreal match

Real Madrid edged past their visitors Villarreal 1-0 in the team's first test after the end of the international break, in the eighth round of La Liga last Saturday evening.

The Portuguese skipped the press conference after that game, following the disallowing of a goal by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and his dismissal with a straight red card.

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Asked about Villarreal today, Mourinho offered nothing. "Nothing, nothing. This is a Champions League match. I have nothing to say regarding the La Liga game."

Are strong tackles becoming more difficult in La Liga? Mourinho replied: "I think you know the answer to that question, even if for some reason you do not want to say it out loud. I find that the media in Spain tend to work indirectly. There are few frank and specific opinions about situations that leave no room for doubt."

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He added: "That is the fourth or fifth question on this subject. The Italian press is certainly more interested in the match. We will meet on Saturday (gentlemen of the Spanish press), so let us move on to another topic."

Does he trust Champions League referees more? "I have dealt with all kinds of referees," he replied. "The only thing that bothers me is knowing the referee's name, as a general rule, weeks before the match, instead of knowing it only 24 hours beforehand. That is the only thing that worries me. Other than that, I have confidence and I hope things go well for the three teams. I hold no grudge."

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Another reporter tried again, asking whether he left the pitch feeling aggrieved on Saturday. Mourinho replied: "I have already told your colleague that I do not wish to comment on that, but I will try to make this the last time I touch on the matter."

He concluded: "I invite you to watch just the first minute of the match against Villarreal. And if you want, we can discuss it next Saturday, because that first minute requires no explanation for anyone who understands football."